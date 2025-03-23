Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,774,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.