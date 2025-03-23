Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS IMFL opened at $25.25 on Friday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.