Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $225.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.93. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.