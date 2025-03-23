Optimum Investment Advisors Has $433,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,811,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,344.17 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,327.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

