Optimum Investment Advisors Has $274,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

ETN stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.