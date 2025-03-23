Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 784 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

