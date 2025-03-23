Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,430 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Fidus Investment worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $695.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

