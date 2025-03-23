OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

OneSpan stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 388.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 157,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,020 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

