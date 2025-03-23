OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of OneMain worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,195,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 113,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

