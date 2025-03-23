Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. This trade represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

