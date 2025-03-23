Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.72 and traded as high as C$20.19. Northland Power shares last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 3,082,608 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Get Northland Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NPI

Northland Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.