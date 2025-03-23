NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 702795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 18.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$213.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

