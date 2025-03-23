New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMTL opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

