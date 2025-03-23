New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NYMTL opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.03.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.