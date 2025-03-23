New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.