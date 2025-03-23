NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetApp were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.25 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,063.95. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,759. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

