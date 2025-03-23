Napatree Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Napatree Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

