Napatree Capital LLC Sells 991 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Napatree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PlayAGS worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $237,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $388,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 59.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 264,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PlayAGS Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE AGS opened at $12.13 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $500.25 million, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.
PlayAGS Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PlayAGS
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.