Napatree Capital LLC Sells 991 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Napatree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PlayAGS worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $237,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $388,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 59.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 264,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AGS opened at $12.13 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $500.25 million, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

PlayAGS Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.