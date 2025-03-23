Napatree Capital LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE UBER opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

