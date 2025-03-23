Napatree Capital LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 842,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01. General Electric has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

