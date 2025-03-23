Napatree Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Napatree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

