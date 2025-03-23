Napatree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,854 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

