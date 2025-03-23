Napatree Capital LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

