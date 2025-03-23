Napatree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

