Napatree Capital LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,096,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $191,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,878,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,873,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

