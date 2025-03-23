Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.53. 3,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

