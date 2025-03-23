Mosley Wealth Management Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $189.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

