Mosley Wealth Management Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 137,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $55,620,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 967,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

