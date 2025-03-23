Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,430,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.