Mona Ashiya Sells 39,656 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,142,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,753.62. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,594.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $4,529,259.90.

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IRON opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $68.73.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

