Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $427.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

