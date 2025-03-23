Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

