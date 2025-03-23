Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.