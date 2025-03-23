Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,359 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.14% of AA Mission Acquisition worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000.

AAM stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. AA Mission Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. engages in the acquisition and merge of companies. It was founded on February 9, 2024 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

