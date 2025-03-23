Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 193.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

