Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 76.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

