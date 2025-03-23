Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $132,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

