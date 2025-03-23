Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $3,972,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.31.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $243,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,930. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.46, for a total transaction of $21,712,807.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,844 shares of company stock worth $409,212,161. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $596.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

