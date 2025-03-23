Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 357.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 90.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.