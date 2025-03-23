Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $43,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

