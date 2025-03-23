Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

