Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 98,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 297,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.