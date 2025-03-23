Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 501 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $278.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $200.97 and a one year high of $281.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

