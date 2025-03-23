Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.64.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

