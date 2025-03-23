Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.