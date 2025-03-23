Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,186,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

