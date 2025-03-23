Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PFFD opened at $19.49 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

