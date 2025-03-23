McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 21.7% increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01.

McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MCCRF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

