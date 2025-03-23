Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 2,070.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MINV opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

