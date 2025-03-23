Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

