Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $87.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

